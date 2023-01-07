One of the greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo recently met famous Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah. Al-Muftah was born in Doha, Qatar with caudal regression syndrome, a disease that affects the development of the lower spine. However, that did not stop him from becoming the youngest entrepreneur in Qatar at the age of 15. He also donned the stage at FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony with Morgan Freeman. Al-Muftah has now finally met Cristiano Ronaldo. The YouTuber later shared the pictures of the moment on his Twitter. Cristiano Ronaldo Applauds Anderson Talisca's Goal in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League Match While Working Out in Gym (Watch Video).

Cristiano Ronaldo Meets Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah

