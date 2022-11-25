When Cristiano Ronaldo netted a penalty in the 65th minute during Portugal vs Ghana match at FIFA World Cup 2022, he wasn't the first player to score in five different World Cups. In fact, Brazil female footballer Marta Vieira da Silva is the first player to score in five World Cups and she holds the record of reaching the milestone first. Canada's Christine Sinclair was the second while Ronaldo now becomes third to the landmark, but yes, the first male footballer to do so. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Men's Player to Score in Five Different World Cups, Achieves Feat With his Goal During Portugal vs Ghana FIFA WC 2022 Match.

Marta Vieira da Silva, First to the Record!

The first player to score in five World Cups is Marta Vieira da Silva. Ronaldo is only the first man to do it! https://t.co/XlF44ZjKGM — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) November 24, 2022

