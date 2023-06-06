Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers in the world. Very few players come close to the Portuguese footballer. However, the former Real Madrid footballer was recently seen trying his hands on some other sports as he was spotted playing Padel tennis at Promotional Event in Singapore. The former UEFA Champions League winner took to Instagram to share picture of him playing padel tennis and wrote, “Coming soon to Asia @primepadelsport - thanks for the rally!” Along with the photo, a video of the same also went viral. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Celebrate Son Mateo and Daughter Eva Maria’s Birthday, See Instagram Post.

'Cristiano Ronaldo Tries Padel Tennis'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Padel (@primepadelsport)

Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Padel Tennis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

