Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to raise his fist at the referee after being shown a red card during Al-Nassr's defeat to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semifinal match on April 9. Ronaldo was shown a straight red after he hit Al-Hilal's Al-Bulaihi with his elbow, causing him to fall on the sidelines in the dying stages of the match. The confrontation caused chaos, and referee Mohammed Al Hoaish showed Ronaldo a red card, after which he seemingly raised his fist at him and looked as if he would punch him. Later on, Ronaldo sarcastically clapped at the referee's decision as he walked off the pitch. Cristiano Ronaldo Shown Red Card for Hitting Opposition Player With Elbow During Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semifinal, Videos Go Viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo Raises Fist At Referee After Seeing Red Card

Ronaldo Sarcastically Claps While Leaving Pitch

رونالدو يقول للجمهور صفقو للحكم pic.twitter.com/VZAHumGX6Y — كورة | Alnassr 📽️ (@BLLvid) April 8, 2024

