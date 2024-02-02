The Al-Nassr vs Inter Miami match might have been just a friendly and also a one-sided contest but it was not without its share of fascinating moments and entertainment. Out of the six goals which Al-Nassr scored, one was a worldie from Aymeric Laporte and the reason why this was special as it was scored from his half. The Spanish defender, who had joined Al-Nassr from Manchester City, scored a free-kick directly from his half with the ball beating Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender who had come way ahead. Ronaldo, who did not play the match but watched it from the stands, was overjoyed and showed it through his gesture. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Loses 0-6 to Al-Nassr in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Match As Cristiano Ronaldo Watches From Stands.

Watch Aymeric Laporte's Goal Here:

Here's Cristiano Ronaldo Reacting to Laporte's Goal

فيديو احتفال رونالدو بهدف لابورت pic.twitter.com/AVwlZtNRO1 — كورة | Alnassr 📽️ (@BLLvid) February 1, 2024

