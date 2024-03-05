Al-Nassr has faced a defeat in the first leg of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final match against Al-Ain. Al-Nassr lost the first-leg match with a difference of just one goal. Cristiano Ronaldo and the brigade will look forward to winning the home game which will be the second leg of the quarter-final. Ronaldo after the game went on to react in front of the fans with a hand gesture before going back to the dressing room. This can be a straightforward message for the opponents as they still have the second leg to play. Al-Ain 1-0 Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Quarterfinals: Soufiane Rahimi Strikes to Hand Cristiano Ronaldo’s Team First Loss of Tournament.

Watch Video Here

الاسطورة يقول للجمهور الوعد الاياب 🔥😍😍 pic.twitter.com/L1Rffl5oyo— Ali (@11l_p) March 4, 2024

