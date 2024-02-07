Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 39th birthday on Monday, February 05, 2024. Ronaldo who is currently training with the Al-Nassr team, celebrated his birthday alongside his teammates in practice. Now, Cristiano has shared a picture on his Instagram story where he is spotted with his Georgina Rodriguez with a slice of cake in hand with 'Happy Birthday Cristiano' written on it. Fans loved their special moment together and made it viral on social media. Rasmus Hojlund’s Picks ‘Idol’ Cristiano Ronaldo in Dream Five-a-Side Team Comprising of Manchester United Legends.

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Special Birthday Cake From Wife Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram Story (Photo Credits Cristiano/Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)