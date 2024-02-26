Cristiano Ronaldo continued his good form and Anderson Talisca hit a brace as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shabab 3-2 in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on February 25. Ronaldo scored the opening goal in the game from the penalty spot in the 21st minute but Al-Shabab fought right back through Yannick Carrasco, who levelled the score before half-time. Talisca bagged one of his two goals right after the break before Al-Shabab equalised once again, this time through Carlos (67'). Talisca however went on to score the winner, his second goal in the 86th minute as Al-Nassr came out on top with a narrow victory. Al-Shabab were reduced to 10 men towards the end stages of this contest with Abdullah Radif being sent off. Why Cristiano Ronaldo Paints His Toenails? Know Truth Behind Al-Nassr Star's Viral Picture.

