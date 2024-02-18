Playing his first league game since the restart, Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 17th minute of the match as he calmly finished Al Ghanam’s pass. This was Ronaldo’s 21st goal in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season. Al Fateh replied with a goal from Salem Al-Najdi in the 29th minute. Entering the second-half level on goals, Al-Nassr kept on pushing for a goal. Otavio finally broke Al Fateh's defence as he scored a stunning goal in the 72nd minute of the match. Al Ghanam provided the assist for the second time in the match. Al-Nassr side is now four points behind league leaders Al Hilal. They will host Al Feiha next in the AFC Champions League match on Wednesday. 'Lifting Weights Today, Lifting Trophies Tomorrow', Al-Nassr Shares Social Media Post of Cristiano Ronaldo and Fellow Teammates Training With Dumbells.

Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores First Goal of the Match

Salem Al Najdi levels things up for Al Fateh

Salem Al Najdi levels things up for Al Fateh just before the half-hour mark! 💥#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/G17QkQxDFn — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 17, 2024

Otavio strikes to put Al Nassr 2-1

Otavio strikes to put Al Nassr 2-1 up against Al Fateh! 🇵🇹⚽#yallaRSL pic.twitter.com/Q79QIxukTN — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) February 17, 2024

