Cristiano Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot to open his Al-Nassr account as his side snatched a point with a 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh in Saudi Pro League 2022-23 points table on Friday, February 3. The Portugal star had a tough game where he missed clear chances but got an opportunity to score when his side won a penalty in the dying stages of the match. Ronaldo converted it without any hesitation as Al-Nassr moved to the top of the points table due to a superior goal difference. Cristiano Ronaldo Gifted Jacob and Co Watch Worth INR 6 Crore for Joining Saudi Arabian Club Al-Nassr, See Pics.

Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Result

Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr Goal Video Highlights:

Al-Fateh's First Goal

‌🎥 الهدف الأول للفتح ⚽️ كريستيان تيو #️⃣ #الفتح_النصر pic.twitter.com/kB4Oa66Cvw — دوري روشن السعودي (@SPL) February 3, 2023

Anderson Talisca Equalises

Sofiane Bendebka Puts Al-Fateh Back in Front

Ronaldo Scores First Al-Nassr Goal

