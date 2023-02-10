The smile was back on Cristiano Ronaldo's face after he put up a sensational show to help Al-Nassr beat Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League 2022-23 on Friday, February 9. The Portugal star, who had scored his first goal for his new club in the last game, scored four more this time to help Al-Nassr cruise to a 4-0 win and retain their spot at the top of the points table. Ronaldo went past 500 league goals with this incredible effort. It was also his 61st career hat-trick. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 500th League Goal, Achieves Feat During Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023 Match (Watch Goal Video),

Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Result

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Hattrick, Watch Goal Video Highlights Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)