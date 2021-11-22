Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday, took to social media to share an emotional post for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the latter was sacked as Manchester United head coach following their loss to Watford. He wrote, "He’s been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he’s been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being."

See His Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

