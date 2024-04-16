Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared an encouraging post on social media with pictures of him in training. He captioned the post ‘Keep Working’ highlighting the tireless efforts he puts into the preparations for the matches. His illustrious career certainly is a result of the long and hard training hours he puts in every day. CR7 and Al-Nassr will face Al-Feiha next in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 season on 19th April. The side stands second in the standings and with just seven games remaining, Al-Nassr cannot afford to drop points to challenge for the league title. Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo Extends Greetings of 'Eid Mubarak' to Fans, Wishes Them 'All Joy, Peace and Happiness'

Cristiano Ronaldo Post

