Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo showed the world that he still has the ability to change the course of any match at any given time after putting up a splendid performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday, January 19 at King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh. While leading the Riyadh All-Star XI, Ronaldo scored a brace against Lionel Messi's star-studded PSG team and was surely the best player on the pitch. Although PSG managed to win the match 5-4, this was a big statement from Ronaldo. Following the game, the Portuguese international posted picture from his official debut in Saudi Arabian club football. PSG 5-4 Riyadh All-Stars XI: Cristiano Ronaldo's Brace Goes in Vain As Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Ramos Star to Seal Victory for 10-Man PSG in Nine-Goal Thriller (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Picture

So happy to be back on the pitch, and on the score sheet!! And nice to see some old friends!👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qZqKGHsrVD — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) January 19, 2023

