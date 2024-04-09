Cristiano Ronaldo had one of his worst outings in an Al-Nassr shirt as he was shown a red card for elbowing an Al-Hilal player during the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semifinal on Tuesday, April 9. The Portugal star did not find himself on the scoresheet, and his day got even worse when he was involved in a confrontation with Al-Hilal's Al-Bulaihi on the sideline, where he knocked him down with his elbow. The referee showed Ronaldo a straight red card for this offence in the 86th minute and Al-Nassr had to play the remainder of the contest with 10 men, eventually ending up on the losing side. Videos of Ronaldo elbowing the Al-Hilal player during the match have gone viral on social media. Cristiano Ronaldo Handed Red Card As Al-Nassr Suffer 2–1 Defeat to Al-Hilal in Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semifinal.

Here's Video of the Full Incident:

¡Cristiano Ronaldo es expulsado! Y CR7 no oculta todo su enfado con el árbitro. 😱🟥 #SSCenFOX pic.twitter.com/OCwbillPj5 — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) April 8, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo Knocks Down Al-Hilal Player

Another Angle of Ronaldo's Confrontation With Opposition Player

فيديو : لقطة طرد رونالدو واستفزاز البليهي الذي لم يتحصل على اي شي ! pic.twitter.com/kUZSYtrmbr — علي العنزي (@Ali_alabdallh) April 8, 2024

