Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are in a great run of form in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 and they hosted Persepolis in the home leg on Monday, November 27. Early in the match Al-Nassr was awarded a penalty when the scores of both team were on level terms. As the Persepolis players protested, Cristiano Ronaldo walked up to the referee asking him to cancel the penalty gesturing that it was not an offence for which a spotkick can be awarded. Fans loved his integrity and honesty and made the video viral on social media. Terry Venables Dies: Former England Manager Passes Away at Age of 80.

Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Referee to Cancel Penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo won a penalty but then told the referee it is not a penalty. Respect! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/G0AIIAXAjj — TC (@totalcristiano) November 27, 2023

