Cristiano Ronaldo flaunted his ripped physique as he shared a picture from his intense gym session. The 38-year-old Al-Nassr star is one of the fittest athletes in the world and his latest Instagram post goes on to show just how hard he works on his fitness and be at the top of his game. Ronaldo, besides being extremely fit, has also been in top form in 2023, scoring the 53rd goal of the year in Al-Nassr's massive 5-2 win over Al-Ittihad. The Portugal star will be in action when Al-Nassr face Al-Taawoun in their last match of 2023, on December 30. ‘We’re Not Stopping…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring a Brace in Al-Nassr’s 5–2 Victory Over Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

