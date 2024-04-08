Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted signing autographs for fans and was even taking selfies with them after his training session for the team. Al-Nassr is set to face their biggest rivals, Al-Hilal, in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semi-final. This was another heartwarming gesture by the Al-Nassr striker as he has previously claimed that he never misses an autograph. CR7 will be keen on leading his side to victory in the semi-final. Last time when these two teams met the result was in the favour of Al-Hilal. Joe Kinnear Dies: Former Wimbledon and Newcastle United FC Manager Passes Away at 77.

