Al-Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in tears after Al-Ain scored in extra time to equalise the lead in the second leg of the AFC Champions League 2023-24 quarter-final. It was an important match for both teams and in the end, Al-Ain prevailed and has now qualified for the ACL 2023-24 semifinals. Al-Nassr came into the second leg with a disadvantage as the first leg was won by Al-Ain. At the end of the extra time both the teams ended in a draw which resulted in a penalty shootout. Al-Ain scored every penalty during the shootout but that was not the same for Al-Nassr as only Ronaldo was able to score in the shootout and his teammates failed. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores but Al-Nassr Ousted Against Al-Ain in Asian Champions League 2023–24 Quarterfinals.

Watch Video Here

#Ronaldo just didn’t go to Saudi Arabia for money, he puts his heart and soul into every match. Just look at the emotions💔. Unlike sitting on the bench like other players, he’s playing with everything he has got, he was the only one who scored the penalty. The entire team missed pic.twitter.com/IK2ad3ohzH— NickyBaba (@Nicky__Baba) March 11, 2024

