Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted appreciating fans who were chanting his name during the ACL 2023-24 match between Al Feiha and Al-Nassr. Ronaldo used a hand gesture as he raised his hand to thank the fans chanting his name. Ronaldo went on to score the first goal of 2024 and led his side Al-Nassr to a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the round of 16 in the ACL 2023-24. Ronaldo has also reached 1000 total club appearances. Cristiano Ronaldo Completes 1000 Club Appearances, Reaches Milestone During Al Feiha vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match.

Watch Video Here

الاسطورة كريستيانو يُحيي جماهير النصر بعد ترديد اسمه ♥️♥️♥️♥️#النصر_الفيحاء pic.twitter.com/PNWrKc7aJ4— موسى (@MousaQi) February 14, 2024

