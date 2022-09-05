Manchester United cruised to 3-1 victory against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the Premier League on September 4. Debutant Antony and Marcus Rashford were the stars for the home side who clinched four wins in a row in the domestic league. The Red Devils' talisman Cristiano Ronaldo, who played a crucial part in the team's win after coming off the bench in the second half, took to social media to congratulate his team and thank United fans for their supports.

Check Ronaldo's Tweet:

Well done, lads! And a very special thank you to our supporters! 👏🏽 Let’s go, Devils! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TB2WJRnrQO — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 4, 2022

