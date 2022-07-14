Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who has been reluctant to sign Cristiano Ronaldo recently, has informed the club management that the Portuguese star is not in his plan for 2022-23 season and he would not go after the Manchester United forward this summer. Despite heavily linked to the Blues for a possible transfer after the meeting between Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, Tuchel has decided against signing the Portuguese as the German coach is fully focused on bolstering his defense following Antonio Rudiger's departure. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Saudi Arabia Club Offer £250 Million to Portuguese Star to Leave Manchester United This Summer

Check the Tweet:

Thomas Tuchel has decided against Cristiano Ronaldo signing, as things stand. Jorge Mendes had talks with Todd Boehly but final decision has always been up to the manager. 🔵 #CFC Chelsea are now focused on different deals - Tuchel isn’t keen on signing Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/Fa19FcPhNX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2022

