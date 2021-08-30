Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly completed his medical ahead of joining Manchester United and has also penned a two-year deal with the Red Devils, following a sensational move from Juventus, a few days ago.

Check tweet:

Cristiano Ronaldo has completed his medical as new Manchester United player in Portugal. The contract has been signed. Deal until June 2023. Visa process started. 🔴🛫 #MUFC His salary could change depending on the many add-ons included in the contract with Man Utd. #Ronaldo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)