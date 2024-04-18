Cristiano Ronaldo has been in a legal dispute with the Juventus since September 2023, after requesting his lawyers pursue action against the club regarding his unpaid deferred wage of €19.5m during the lockdown period in 2020-21 season. Ronaldo has continued to request the deferred salary payments after leaving Juventus, but the club showed no intention of paying it. Now, Ronaldo has won the legal battle against the Bianconeri and they are directed by the court to pay Ronaldo the €19.5M they owe him. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Summer Tip On Social Media, Al-Nassr Star Reminds Fans to Not Forget to Hydrate (See Post).

Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Legal Case Against Juventus Over Wage Dispute

🚨 𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Cristiano Ronaldo has won his legal battle with Juventus over his wage dispute. The Italian club have been ordered to pay Ronaldo the €19.5M they owe him. pic.twitter.com/HJR3kBson5 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) April 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)