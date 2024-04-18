Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to wish his daughter Bella on her 2nd birthday. Ronaldo posted a picture of her daughter with the caption, "Felicidades mi amor te amamos" (Congratulations my love we love you). Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina welcomed their daughter Bella on April 18, 2022. The Portuguese icon shared a heartfelt message on his daughter's first birthday as well in which he was holding Bella in his hands. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Summer Tip On Social Media, Al-Nassr Star Reminds Fans to Not Forget to Hydrate (See Post).

Have a Look at Wishes From CR7

