Saudi side football club giant Al-Nassr has signed a deal with Adidas. As per this collaboration, we will be able to see the Al-Nassr jersey with the Adidas logo. As of now the jersey of Al-Nassr was in collaboration with Nike which was a one-year deal and will be over anytime soon. The sponsors and big companies are now directed to the Saudi League cause of its popularity. This came after Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Al-Nassr in 2022-23. Cristiano Ronaldo to Return in Santiago Bernabeu? Real Madrid Likely to Play Against Al-Nassr During New Stadium Inauguration.

Al-Nassr Signs Deal with Adidas

Al Nassr 🤝 Adidas

💛 Al Nassr 🤝 Adidas ⚽️ ✍️ pic.twitter.com/dNdcY5vEmO — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) February 6, 2024

