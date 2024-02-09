Cristiano Ronaldo was seen in a not-so-good mood after his team Al-Nassr lost to Al-Hilal 2-0 in the final of the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 friendly club football tournament. The video of the same is going viral all over social media. While Ronaldo was going to the post-match ceremony, he seemed furious. Even though Al-Nassr had most of the possession, they were unable to score a goal. Al-Hilal on the other hand took the opportunity twice to score and won the match 2-0. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Hilarious Reaction to WWE Legend the Undertaker Unveiling Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Trophy Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

Cristiano Ronaldo was HEATED after losing in the Riyadh Season Cup final. 😳 pic.twitter.com/S531XJKSmc — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) February 8, 2024

