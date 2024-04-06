Al-Nassr narrowly stay afloat in their race for the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 title as they secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Damac, away from home. Defender Aymeric Laporte scored a towering header during the dying minutes which helped Al-Nassr secure important three points as it was the solitary goal scored in the game. Damac gained control in the initial moments of the game and created a few chances without being successful to convert them. Cristiano Ronaldo started from the bench and was subbed in the second half. Despite that, Al-Nassr had to look forward towards Laporte for the winner and with this win they have 65 points from 27 games, 12 points behind league leaders Al-Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Uplifting Moment Ahead of Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Clash, Says ‘Happy Days’.

Damac vs Al-Nassr Saudi Pro League 2023-24 Result

