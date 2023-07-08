Amidst links of Manchester United with Andre Onana, veteran Spanish Goalkeeper David de Gea announces his departure from Old Trafford after 12 years of togetherness. De Gea's form hasn't been the best lately and after a season full of criticism, he has opted to start a new journey. Ahead of his departure, de Gea writes an emotional farewell message for the fans. Manchester United Legend Edwin van der Sar Admitted to Intensive Care After Suffering Cerebral Haemorrhage.

David de Gea Leaves Manchester United

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

