Good news for football fans! The live telecast of all the Indian football team's matches at the AFC Asian Cup 2023 will be available on Doordarshan Sports. India are one of the teams to watch out for in the competition and are clubbed with Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan in Group B. The Blue Tigers open their campaign against heavyweights Australia on January 13. For live streaming of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 matches, fans can tune in to the FanCode app and website. On Which Channel AFC Asian Cup 2023 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Indian Football Team Matches Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options.

DD Sports to Provide Live Telecast of India's Matches at AFC Asian Cup 2023

📢 DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish) will broadcast LIVE all #TeamIndia🇮🇳 specific matches, Semi-Finals & Final of #AsianCup2023 from January 13 to February 10.#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/pGpR1784bS — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 12, 2024

