Debutants Curacao National Football Team Arrive At FIFA World Cup 2026 Team Base In Custom-Painted School Bus (Watch Video)

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World Cup debutants Curaçao arrived at their Texas base in a custom-painted school bus ahead of their historic FIFA World Cup 2026 opening match against Germany. The Caribbean squad, representing the smallest nation ever to qualify for the tournament, chose the vehicle as a tribute to their domestic football roots. Instead of a standard luxury coach, The Blue Wave drove to their team hotel in Houston in a traditional, brightly decorated transport wrapped in national colours. A viral video captured players cheering as they arrived, a tradition deeply embedded in Curacao's sporting culture. Curacao face a challenging Group E campaign, with fixtures lined up against global powerhouses Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast. FIFA World Cup 2026 Full Schedule in IST: Check Complete Football WC Time Table.

Curacao National Football Team's Unique Arrival

Curaçao 🇨🇼 national team arrived for the 2026 World Cup in a school bus 🚌 with no windows😂😭…. These guys are creating amazing memories pic.twitter.com/5s6AQbSgL3 — NEDU (@Nedu_brazil01) June 7, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).