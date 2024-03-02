Manipur FC, Delhi FC, and Railways FChave sealed their respective spots in the quarterfinals at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar, on February 29, 2024. Manipur maintained their lead at the top of the Group B table with a big 4-1 win against Mizoram and top the Group B with 10 points. Meanwhile, Delhi, levelled with Railways stands on seven points. The North-East side will be looking to finish the group stage undefeated and to have positive momentum in the knock-out phase games. The exciting game will start at 02:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Sadly, there will not be a live telecast of the Delhi vs Manipur Santosh trophy match. Fans can enjoy Live Streaming of Delhi vs Manipur Santosh Trophy Match on the FIFA+ app and YouTube Channel. Santosh Trophy 2024: Delhi Miss Penalty Yet Snatch a Point From Defending Champions Karnataka.

Delhi vs Manipur Santosh Trophy 2023-24 Live on YouTube

