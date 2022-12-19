Did Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo congratulate his biggest rival, Lionel Messi, after Argentina's victory in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022? This is one question that's been on everyone's mind since Messi led Albicelestes' to a 4-2 win in penalties at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Well, the answer is no, not yet. The 37-year-old had a miserable run at the World Cup, with his side crashing out of the tournament in the quarterfinals, and he was benched in Portugal's last two games. Cristiano Ronaldo's last post on Instagram was a lengthy emotional note after he failed to 'achieve his biggest dream' of winning the World Cup. There are no reports of the Portuguese star sending out a congratulatory message to Lionel Messi off social media. Meanwhile, Brazil footballer and Messi's teammate at PSG, Neymar Jr, congratulated the Argentine on the big win.

Lionel Messi After Winning FIFA World Cup 2022 Trophy!

