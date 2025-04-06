Lucknow Super Giants spinner Digvesh Rathi has been impressive in the first four games of LSG and played a key role in helping them win against Mumbai Indians in their last game. Rathi admitted after the LSG vs MI match that he is a big admirer of Sunil Narine and idolises him. He also revealed that he tries to attack the batter the way Sunil Narine does. Ahead of the KKR vs LSG match at the Eden Gardens, as both teams were practicing for the match, LSG captain Rishabh Pant introduced Sunil Narine to Digvesh Rathi. Fans loved the meet between the master and the apprentice and video went viral on social media. Rishabh Pant, Digvesh Rathi Penalised After LSG’s Tense Win Over MI in IPL 2025.

Digvesh Rathi Meets His Idol Sunil Narine

Meeting your idol in front of your squad be like... pic.twitter.com/9UeoAGxpxr — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)