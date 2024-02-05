Real Madrid had to share points with city rivals Atletico Madrid despite dominating for most of the game in a thrilling LaLiga encounter. Toni Kroos was once again at his best in the game as he controlled the game and occasionally opened up the Atletico defend with his visionary passes. Following his performance, former Real Madrid footballer Isco Alarcon commented on Toni Kroos' Instagram post, asking the German footballer to not consider retirement. Isco requested him to not back down and let people enjoy him for two or three more years. Brazilian Football Star Dani Alves Faces Sexual Assault Trial After a Year in Spanish Jail.

Former Real Madrid Footballer Isco Alarcon Requests Toni Kroos to Not Retire From Football

📲 Isco under Kroos’ IG post. pic.twitter.com/KCvuNcL7CR — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) February 5, 2024

