Dundee FC was playing a league game against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League 2023-24 season. The on-loan from premier league team Burnley, Michael Mellon and St Johnstone Captain Liam Gordon banged each other in a play, following which the striker fell on the ground. Surprisingly the on-field referee allowed ‘play on’ but looking at Michael Mellon’s condition, the team doctor took him away and rushed him to the hospital. Dundee FC manager Tony Docherty slammed St Johnstone’s Liam Gordon for causing the “almost life-endangering” and also referee for the ‘play-on’ decision. SHOCKING! Footballer Killed During Match After Being Struck by Lightning in Indonesia, Video Goes Viral.

Dundee FC Provides Update on Michael Mellon Condition

Update on Michael Mellon Michael sustained a significant head injury in yesterday’s match against St Johnstone, but thanks to the swift intervention by Dr McCormack and the medical team, his condition was stabilised and he was transferred to Ninewells Hospital Accident and… pic.twitter.com/ocmfCQD1Zl — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) February 12, 2024

