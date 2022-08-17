Bengaluru FC made a winning start to their Durand Cup 2022 campaign as they sank Jamshedpur FC 2-1 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata today. Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna were the scorers for the Bengaluru team while Rishi pulled one back for the losing side. It is the 131st edition of the century-old football tournament which was postponed last year due to Covid pandemic.

Check BFC vs JFC match result:

