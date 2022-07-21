The Durand Cup this year is set to begin with the iconic Kolkata derby between ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on August 16, Tuesday. The fixtures for the whole tournament was announced on July 22, Thursday. A total of 20 teams would compete in this competition with them being divided into groups of five each. Kolkata would be the venue for Groups A and B while the Group C and D games would be held at Imphal and Guwahati respectively.

See Durand Cup 2022 Full Schedule Here:

