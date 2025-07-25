Playing against the hosts Ecuador women's national football team, Argentina earned yet another victory in the Copa America Femenina 2025. The Argentina women's national football team won their fourth Group A match, and with four wins in four matches, they stand tall at the table top. Kishi Nunez scored the first goal in the 19th minute, while at the 70th minute, substitute Florencia Bonsegundo netted another. With a 2-0 scoreline, La Albiceleste end their group stage campaign with an all-win run. Next, they will lock horns in the semi-final. Paraguay 1-4 Brazil, Copa America Femenina 2025: Yasmim Scores Brace, Amanda Gutierres and Duda Sampaio Find Net Each As Selecao Breeze Past Las Guaranies To Qualify For Semi-Finals.

Ecuador vs Argentina, Copa America Femenina 2025 FT

#CopaAmérica ¡Victoria de la Albiceleste para cerrar la fase de grupos a paso firme! 💪🏻 👀 Mañana conocerá a su rival de semifinales ⚽️ #Argentina 🇦🇷 2 (Núñez - Bonsegundo) 🆚 #Ecuador 🇪🇨 0#VamosArgentina 💪 pic.twitter.com/XDY9xZomHY — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) July 25, 2025

