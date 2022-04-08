FC Barcelona showed poor form as they ended with a hard earned 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of Europa League quarterfinals. Barca players couldn't exhibit dominance over the opponent and found themselves behind at the early minutes of second half with the goal from Ansgar Knauff. Ferran Torres scored the equaliser at the 68' of the game. Barca will be aiming at the second leg, which will take place next week at Camp Nou.

