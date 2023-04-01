La Liga returns after two weeks of International break and Barcelona resume their title campaign as they visit Alicante to play bottom placed Elche on Sunday, April 2. Barcelona went to the International break after a comeback victory against the arch-rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico and extended their lead at the top of the table to almost unassailable 12 point and currently look favourites to win the La Liga title after missing out on three successive occasions. Elche on the other hand had a terrible run of form in the league till now and are struggling currently at the bottom of the table with 13 points out of 26 matches. They have won just two games till now and lost 17 games. Barcelona will want to focus on the title they have within reach and will not want any slip-ups against such a weaker opposition. Xavi Speaks About Lionel Messi’s Return to Barcelona; Says ‘Would Like Him To Come Back To Help Us’.

The hosts will miss the services of Lisandro Magallan, Enzo Roco, Alex Collado and John Donald due to injury. Pape Cheikh and Lucas Boye are suspended from this fixture. Although Pere Mila, their highest goalscorer is available for this fixture against Barcelona. He will lead their attack with Ezequiel Ponce and Fidel Chaves will starting out wide as wingers.

Ousmane Dembele, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. Three key players of Barcelona are out with long-term injuries and will miss this fixture as they are yet to recover. Raphinha is out due to suspension while Ronald Araujo missed training ahead of the Elche tie and is doubtful for the game.

When is Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Barcelona will be visiting Elche in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 on Sunday, April 2. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at Martínez Valero, Elche, Spain. Barcelona on Right Track To Secure La Liga 2022-23 Title, Says Club President Joan Laporta.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. However, the Elche vs Barcelona match will not be broadcasted live on Sports18 SD due to other commitments of the broadcasters.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23. So, if you want to watch the live streaming of the game between Elche vs Barcelona you can tune into the JioCinema app and website. Elche do not have the quality to pass the Barcelona test with the hosts likely to claim a victory and moving firmly ahead in the title race.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)