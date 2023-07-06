Emiliano Martinez seems to have pretty fond memories of the night Argentina won the FIFA World Cup last year, beating France in a thrilling clash. He for one, was the hero for Argentina in the penalty shootout and was rightfully awarded the 'Golden Glove' award for being the best goalkeeper of the tournament. He had then memorably pulled off a unique celebration with the award and during his trip to Kolkata, he did it again after he was felicitated at an event. The video of the Aston Villa stopper recreating that celebration has gone viral. Argentina Footballer Emiliano Martinez Rescued in Police Vehicle After Excited Fans Damage His Car During Kolkata Tour (Watch Video).

Emiliano Martinez Recreates Viral Celebration

Emi Martinez really did that pose from the world cup 😭, Classic Dibu 🗿🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/rm2GnhChKH — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) July 6, 2023

