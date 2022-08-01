England won the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Germany on Sunday, July 31. Ella Toone had given England the lead after the break in the 62nd minute and Lina Maguli equalised for Germany 17 minutes later. However, the game-defining goal came from Chloe Kelly in the extra-time, which sealed the win and title in England's favour. This was England's first-ever major women's championship win. You can watch goal video highlights of the game here.

England are UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Champions:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)