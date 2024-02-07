Adam Ankers, a student at Henley College and an aspiring footballer, was a season holder of the Wycombe Wanderers. He played for Wycombe Wanderers under-19 team. During their recent game, Ankers was taken to hospital after becoming "ill". Sadly he died in hospital on Monday. Mark Gaitskell, Chief Executive of Wycombe Wanderers Foundation, said: “This has been an extremely distressing time for everyone involved with the Foundation as we mourn the tragic death of a talented, popular and much-loved young man.” The Club also released a statement on social media stating ‘Everyone at Wycombe Wanderers Foundation is deeply saddened at the tragic and sudden loss of avid Chairboy and Foundation player Adam Ankers. Our thoughts and prayers go to Adam’s family, friends and team mates at this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace Adam.’ Miguel Ángel González Dies: Real Madrid Goalkeeping Legend Passes Away At 76.

Wycombe Wanderers' Statement After Adam Ankers' Death

