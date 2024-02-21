After Delhi Soccer Association (DSA) banned Ahbab FC after they conducted an emergency committee meeting to address the alleged match-fixing allegations. Shortly after this All India Football Federation (AIFF) called for an emergency meeting as well to lead the investigation. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey will be approaching the ACB Unit for a thorough investigation. A notice has been served to DSA via email demanding the details of the match. DSA has been advised to file a FIR immediately. "This will not be limited to one match investigation, but the entire league is under doubt", said AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey. Ahbab FC Suspended With Immediate Effect As DSA Addresses Match-Fixing Allegations in Recently Concluded Delhi Premier League 2023–24 Match.

