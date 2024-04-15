During the Seri A match between AS Roma and Udinese, Roma player Evan Ndicka collapsed on the ground during the match. The reason behind Ndicka becoming unconscious on the field as he was feeling pain in his chest. He was rushed straight to the hospital and was taken off the field on a stretcher. The match was suspended for the same. Ndicka has gained consciousness now and is out of danger. Serie A 2023–24: Inter Milan and AC Milan Draw Ahead of Potential Title-Deciding Derby for Nerazzurri; Evan Ndicka Collapses in AS Roma vs Udinese Match

AS Roma Footballer Evan Ndicka Collapses On The Field

Another football player collapsed during a game. This time it was Evan Ndicka from AS Roma, who clutched his left chest while lying on the field. Nothing to see here, please move along. 💉💉💉 pic.twitter.com/llmdTrinpm — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) April 14, 2024

🚨 AS Roma defender Evan Ndicka is currently safe and out of danger after his heart scare. He’s feeling well and in good spirits. Ndicka collapsed on the pitch against Udinese but he’s now conscious, with the squad set to return to Roma shortly. Thoughts with Evan! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NkDUgsOnOo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2024

