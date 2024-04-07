Lionel Messi returned to action for Inter Miami after a long absence due to injury and he marked his return by scoring a goal in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Colorado Rapids in the MLS 2024 season match. Messi's craze is USA has been fantastic till now and this match also saw one of the fans invade the pitch by breaching security and trying to click a selfie with Messi. The security intervened immediately and the video went viral on social media. Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Barcelona Midfielder Pedri Sides With Argentine in GOAT Debate.

Fan Invades Pitch to Click Selfie With Lionel Messi

