A group of fans were heard chanting Cristiano Ronaldo's name at Lionel Messi during the Monterrey vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal second leg, on April 11. This happened at half-time of the match when the players were making their way in the tunnel. The video of Monterrey fans chanting te Al-Nassr star's name has gone viral on social media. Earlier, Ronaldo faced Lionel Messi chants on several occasions during Al-Nassr's matches. Monterrey 3–1 Inter Miami: Lionel Messi’s Side Suffers Crushing Defeat in Quarterfinals, Knocked Out of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Fans Chant Cristiano Ronaldo's Name

“CRISTIANO, CRISTIANO” Messi abandona el campo al finalizar el primer tiempo con gritos de los aficionados de Rayados que le recuerdan a su gran rival Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/tYUBGFJwls — Universal Deportes (@UnivDeportes) April 11, 2024

