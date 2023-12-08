Santos FC suffered a massive blow as they were relegated from the Brazilian Top flight Serie A, first time in their 111 years history following a 2-1 home defeat against Fortaleza in their final league match of the season. Heading into the final game of the season, Santos needed a win to be safe or else they had to wait for results of other games. With Santos level at 1-1, Vasco da Gama - drawing 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino - occupied the fourth relegation spot in the 20-team division. But Serginho scored for Vasco in the 82nd minute and a stoppage-time winner from Fortaleza's Lucero left Santos one point adrift of safety. After the match ended, the Santos players broke into tears in agony whole fans in the stands were spotted crying too. Flares and other objects were also thrown by the angry fans inside the ground following the match, security had to intervene to keep the footballers safe from the outrage. Ronaldinho In Awe! Ex-Footballer's Elated Reaction While Watching World Teqball Championship 2023 Women's Single Final Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Fans, Players in Tears as Santos FC Relegated for the First Time in 111 Years

Absolute despair as Santos are relegated to the Brasileirão Série B for the first time in club history. 😢 pic.twitter.com/vDZzZ4fOQK — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 7, 2023

