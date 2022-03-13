Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady are two of the best players in their respective sports. The two met each other at Old Trafford yesterday during Manchester United vs Spurs. Ronaldo shared a picture with the retired NFL star while referring to himself as a GOAT. Fans trolled the Portuguese for this post.

Poor Performances

Not in my Books

Weird

It's only Spurs

Humility?

Shame

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)