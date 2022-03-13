Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady are two of the best players in their respective sports. The two met each other at Old Trafford yesterday during Manchester United vs Spurs. Ronaldo shared a picture with the retired NFL star while referring to himself as a GOAT. Fans trolled the Portuguese for this post.

Poor Performances

XDDD Did You saw your performances in this year? Mr. Tapinaldo — Bartłomiej (@xfnmba) March 13, 2022

Not in my Books

Messi is the goat in my books — Dera. (@notchidera) March 13, 2022

Weird

Calling yourself the goat on social media is a bit weird https://t.co/Mi6XYypirB — toby edwards (@tobyedwards888) March 13, 2022

It's only Spurs

Man thinks he’s a goat because of one good performance against useless Tottenham, haha https://t.co/yizI0rNPSI — Essel 🇬🇭✌️ (@thatEsselguy) March 13, 2022

Humility?

Only thing that still makes me dislike him... No one with an ounce of humility and shame calls themselves a "GOAT" 😭 https://t.co/OTrqwDgxpV — 𝑨𝑪 ⚡ (@dizasterclass) March 13, 2022

Shame

shame he can’t repay him a visit https://t.co/RCBfNbFUnu — josh ✨🇺🇦 (@joshnufc__) March 13, 2022

